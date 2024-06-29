Jets select Swedish defenceman at NHL Draft

WINNIPEG
    The Winnipeg Jets have added a Swedish defenceman to the fold at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

    The Jets selected 18-year-old Alfons Freij with the 37th overall pick in the draft’s second round.

    Freij played most of last season with the Vaxjo Lakers in Sweden’s J20 Nationell league. The left-handed blueliner scored 14 goals and added 19 assists in 40 games. He also tallied six points in seven games during Sweden’s gold-medal run at the U18 World Championship.

    The Winnipeg Jets have four selections remaining in the draft – in rounds four, five, six, and seven.

