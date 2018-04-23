

CTV Winnipeg





It’s official, the Whiteout is heading to Nashville.

The Winnipeg Jets will face-off against the Nashville Predators in the second round of playoffs, after the Predators 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche Sunday.

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Jets clinched their first playoff series on Friday night after they beat the Minnesota Wild 5-0.

The team had Saturday off but were back to practice on Sunday. Head coach Paul Maurice said they are prepping for the next round.

“It was all about getting the hands and feet back up to speed,” he said.

“We’re still mindful of using the rest and recovery. Maybe is a better word for anybody that’s got minor injuries, but we had a big crew out there today, so everybody’s feeling pretty good.”