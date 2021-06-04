WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens face off Friday night for Game 2 of the second playoff series.

Game 2 is being played at Bell MTS Place, with puck drop at 6:30 p.m. CST.

The Canadiens lead the series 1-0 after beating the Jets 5-3 on Wednesday.

Friday’s game will be played without Jets centre Mark Scheifele who has been suspended four games for his hit on Jake Evans of the Canadiens.

Under changes to the province’s public health orders, 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers will be in attendance at the game.

Follow all the tweets, as well as pre-game and post-game coverage here and on CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca and CTVNewsMontreal.ca.

READ MORE:

Mark Scheifele suspended four games for Game 1 hit

Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

Winnipeg Jets release round two playoff schedule

Why the Manitoba government is allowing health-care workers at Jets games

Montreal boy celebrates Habs' playoff run with gigantic mural made of Rubik's Cubes