A sun hat made specifically for babies has been recalled over a potential choking hazard.

According to the Canadian government, the recall affects a number of styles of Joe Fresh’s baby girl and baby boy sun hats in sizes 0-12 months and 12-24 months.

The hats come in various colours and patterns, and the specific style codes can be found online.

The government said because the hat’s loop fastener can detach it poses a choking risk for kids.

It said people should immediately stop using the product and return it to a Loblaw banner store for a refund.

A list of Loblaw banner stores can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.

The products were sold from January 2019 to June 2019, with 64,100 hats sold in Canada.

As of June 28, there were no reports of injuries in Canada.