John Orlikow re-elected in River Heights - Fort Garry

orlikow

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?

As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island