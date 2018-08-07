A Manitoba couple in their 70s caught in the EF-4 tornado’s fury is sharing their story of survival with CTV News.

76-year-old Earl Eyolfson and his wife 77-year-old Janet are badly bruised, but alive.

“I can’t remember too much.” said Janet. “I’m just glad I’m here.”

Tuesday the couple returned to their demolished home near Alonsa, Man.

The Eyolfsons said they saw the tornado warning on television Friday night, but never saw the twister headed their way. When they got worried, they tried going underground.

“Heading for the basement, when all of a sudden wofff, the roof was gone,” recalls Earl.

Most of the debris fell on Janet. Earl tried to get to her but was blocked by a table and caved in ceiling.

“She got it a lot worse than me. We were calling back and forth to each other but we couldn’t hear ourselves,” said Earl.

About 10 minutes later the couple said two neighbours came to check on them, moved pieces of the house and helped Janet up and out.

“Got to the highway ... then I grabbed their shoulders and they carried me the rest of the way,” said Janet breaking down in tears.

It appears the tornado clipped the side of the house, tearing up several buildings just metres away including a barn.

"Thankful. Someone was watching them. Not sure who. But someone was,” said Marion Nelson, Earl and Janet’s daughter.

The Eyolfsons are now trying salvage mementos and important personal items, and thankful they survived the powerful tornado.

Their property is not far from where 77-year-old Jack Furrie was killed, the Eyolfsons’ brother-in-law.

Family say Furrie warned a cousin before his house was swept away.

The Eyolfsons were taken to hospital and checked out.

They’ve been getting help from Christian Aid Miniseries to clean up the property and say they are extremely grateful.

With everything gone, the family is trying to figure out with their insurance company if the couple can relocate to be closer to family and services.