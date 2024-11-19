Katherine Dow's forecast: A wintry storm descends on Manitoba

A powerful low pressure system approaching from the south is expected to douse Manitoba in a wintry mix of rain and snow starting Tuesday.

Precipitation began as rain in the south, with 15 to 25 millimetres expected to fall. It will likely transition to snow late Tuesday afternoon or overnight Wednesday, as colder air begins to wrap into the system.

Temperatures will remain a few degrees above freezing through much of the province Tuesday afternoon.

To the north, the system will bring straight snowfall, which will likely persist overnight and into tomorrow.

Temperatures in that region will also stay mild and above freezing, in most areas.

Winds will be very strong out of the north or northwest as well, which could make for poor visibility.

Snow is expected to continue throughout Manitoba Wednesday, with temperatures likely to stay mild.

Total snowfall accumulations by Wednesday night range from 15 to 30 centimetres.