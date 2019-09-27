

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- A bear attack in Kenora, Ont., has the Ontario Provincial Police warning residents to stay alert.

The attack happened on Thursday shortly after 11 a.m., the OPP said. A 69-year-old man told the police he was walking along Rice Lake Road when a black bear attacked him.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a bear they believe was the one that attacked the man was dispatched in the area. Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources is continuing with the investigation.

OPP is reminding residents to use extreme caution if they encounter a bear.