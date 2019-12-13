WINNIPEG -- United Way Winnipeg’s annual Koats for Kids fundraiser is coming up short this year, prompting the charity to put an urgent call out to the public.

The fundraiser collects winter clothing to give to Winnipeg families in need. It said this year they have already given away 3,000 coats.

But with the holidays coming up fast – the charity said they are short 2,000 jackets.

“Considering how cold it is outside now and how quickly the temperature has dropped, the need is urgent,” said Melissa Burgess, the senior manager of engagement initiatives with United Way. “These donations are crucial for kids getting to school being able to play outdoors and enjoying the holiday season.”

Burgess said Winnipeggers can look through their closets for old winter jackets to donate to the cause. She said they need all sizes, but they are especially short for boys’ sizes five to 10.

She said it doesn’t just have to be jackets. The charity accepts winter gear, snow pants, toques, scarfs and mitts.

“Our goal each year is to try and fill as many orders as we can and get them into the hands of some families before the Christmas break,” Burgess said.

Donations can be dropped off at any Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Station, or at any Perth’s dry cleaning location in the city.