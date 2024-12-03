Kyrou scores two as Blues ground struggling Jets 4-1

Jordan Kyrou scored twice and Dylan Holloway had a goal and assist to help lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Robert Thomas recorded an empty-net goal for the Blues (12-12-2), who are on a four-game point streak (3-0-1).

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (18-8-0), who have lost four consecutive games and are 1-5-0 in their past six.

Winnipegger Joel Hofer made 22 saves for St. Louis, which began a four-game road trip.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced for the Jets.

The first period was far from a shotfest, with the Jets outshooting the Blue 8-6.

Winnipeg winger Kyle Connor had a great opportunity midway through the period, but was denied by Hofer's pad.

St. Louis then outshot the Jets 19-3 in second period after both teams had their first power plays.

But it was during four-on-four play that Kyrou and Holloway gave the Blues a 2-0 lead after scoring 39 seconds apart.

Kyrou scored at 18:04 after his rebound went off Scheifele's skate.

Holloway notched his eighth of the season when he put in his own rebound past Hellebuyck at 18:43.

Kyrou made it 3-0 at 6:38 of the third when Holloway, who was sitting on the ice, sent him a pass in the high slot and he spun around and fired the puck at the net.

Holloway extended his point streak to four games (four goals and three assists).

After Scheifele scored off a long rebound with 4:15 remaining, Thomas sent the puck into an empty net with 3:39 left.

The Jets were without winger Nikolaj Ehlers, who was placed on injured reserve this week (lower body) and might be out seven to 10 days, according to head coach Scott Arniel.

Injured St. Louis forward Pavel Buchnevich skated with the team in the morning but didn't play.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg only won 36.2 per cent of faceoffs and had a hard time getting pucks on net. The Blues blocked 14 shots.

Blues: Holloway and Kyrou were the engines propelling St. Louis. Kyrou finished with seven shots on goal and hit a post.

KEY MOMENT

The Jets were already having a sluggish second period when Kyrou and Holloway scored 39 seconds apart.

KEY STAT

The Blues have picked up points in their past four games (3-0-1) -- all under new head coach Jim Montgomery since his Nov. 24 hiring.

UP NEXT

Jets: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Blues: Visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 3, 2024.