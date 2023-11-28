WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Large police presence near Pembina Highway

    Winnipeg police on scene near Pembina Highway on Nov. 28, 2023. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News) Winnipeg police on scene near Pembina Highway on Nov. 28, 2023. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News)

    The Winnipeg Police Service is on scene of an investigation near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning.

    Images from the scene show numerous police cruisers in the area of Dalhousie Drive and Carrigan Place. Police tape can also be seen blocking off the crime scene.

    CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more information.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

