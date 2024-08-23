WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'Last hurrah of summer': Morden Corn and Apple Fest returns

    Share

    The population of Morden is expected to grow several sizes this weekend as a popular event returns.

    The Morden Corn and Apple Festival got underway Friday, and runs until Sunday, with more than 80,000 people expected to attend.

    The event includes a midway, family activities, free corn and apple juice, and performances from 54-40 and the Watchmen Saturday night. A full schedule can be found online.

    "For many people, especially locals, being right before Labour Day, it's kind of the last hurrah of summer," said organizer Nathan Knight during an interview with CTV Morning Live.

    Watch the video above for more details on the Corn and Apple Fest and what people can expect this year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News