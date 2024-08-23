'Last hurrah of summer': Morden Corn and Apple Fest returns

The population of Morden is expected to grow several sizes this weekend as a popular event returns.

The Morden Corn and Apple Festival got underway Friday, and runs until Sunday, with more than 80,000 people expected to attend.

The event includes a midway, family activities, free corn and apple juice, and performances from 54-40 and the Watchmen Saturday night. A full schedule can be found online.

"For many people, especially locals, being right before Labour Day, it's kind of the last hurrah of summer," said organizer Nathan Knight during an interview with CTV Morning Live.

