Lengthy investigation leads to sexual assault, interference charges: Winnipeg police
A 42-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference following a lengthy investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) that began last year.
In April 2022, the Winnipeg police’s counter exploitation and child abuse units began investigating separate incidents of sexual assault involving two teenage girls and a woman in her 20s.
Officers determined that between March and April of 2022, a man used social media to talk to, lure, and then sexually assault these victims. According to police, the suspect identified himself online as Eddie Brigance.
Investigators then identified a suspect and arrested him on June 27, 2022. Police also seized a cellphone, which was turned over for forensic analysis.
The 42-year-old man was charged with several offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, and obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years of age.
Police continued to investigate and on Sept. 14, 2022, charged the suspect with several additional offences, including two counts of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching. He was released on a court order that prohibits contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Winnipeg police continue to investigate. Anyone with information or who wants to speak to an investigator is told to call police.
Those seeking support resources can contact WPS victim services at 204-986-3296 or the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.
