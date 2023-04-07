'Let's just get married here!' Saskatchewan couple invites Winnipeggers to wedding via Reddit post

A newlywed couple is celebrating getting married in front of complete strangers after inviting Winnipeggers to their wedding on a Reddit post.

Vanessa Yawney and Derek Loewen were planning a long weekend trip to Winnipeg with their two children, when Yawney had an idea. "I knew Derek wanted to propose to me, and he was going to do it in Winnipeg, so I was like 'let's just get married here!'" she said.

While the Saskatchewan couple traveled to Winnipeg often for family vacations, they didn't have any family or friends in the city. So, when looking for attendees for their Winnipeg wedding, they went online.

"They posted on Reddit, which is such a cool story," said marriage commissioner Joey Dearborn, who officiated the ceremony. "They were looking for Winnipeggers and Manitobans to turn out … and I'm really happy that I could be part of it."

The couple created a post on the popular social media platform, inviting Winnipeggers to attend their wedding.

Anyone was welcome to come to the ceremony, which took place at a pavilion in St. Vital Park Friday afternoon.

"Originally we needed two witnesses," said Yawney, "And then everybody said they'd like to join us and we said sure, we'll have a bunch of people there."

Yawney created the post because she wanted the wedding to be a big deal, "Even if you don't plan your wedding, it can still happen," she said.

Yawney created the post because she wanted the wedding to be a big deal, "Even if you don't plan your wedding, it can still happen," she said. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

The couple met four years ago while Yawney was working at a bar, and the two were quickly inseparable. "Look at us now, we have a big happy family and two dogs and two kids," said Loewen.

Dearborn said it's one of the most interesting weddings he's officiated.

"It’s a wedding that’s unique to this couple, and I think that's what's most important," he said. "This day is going to set them on a path of happiness and joy."

Yawney said she couldn't be happier, “The best part about today was getting married to the love of my life and having a bunch of strangers coming to join us who were genuinely happy to be there," she said. "I couldn’t have asked for a better crowd of people who were so respectful and kind.”