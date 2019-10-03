

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A member of the Manitoba legislature was kicked out of the chamber for a day after shouting across the floor at a cabinet minister.

Liberal Jon Gerrard, who has sat in the legislature for 20 years and led the party between 1999 and 2011, was criticizing staffing levels in personal care homes in question period.

He asked Health Minister Cameron Friesen whether Friesen thought nursing homes were simply places for seniors to die.

Friesen said Gerrard was insulting workers at the homes and called on him to apologize.

Gerrard, without being recognized by Speaker Myrna Driedger, shouted loudly: "You're the one who should apologize."

Driedger asked Gerrard three times to apologize for the outburst and withdraw his remarks, but Gerrard refused.