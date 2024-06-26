'Like an earthquake': Transcona house levelled by explosion, nearby homes damaged

One home is completely levelled and others have significant damage after an explosion rocked a Transcona neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to Camrose Bay around 11:20 a.m. for reports of a house explosion. Debris could be seen on the road and only the foundation was remaining

WFPS Deputy Chief Scott Wilkinson said crews are still working to put out the fire, noting no one was injured in the neighbouring homes.

"We are still trying to ascertain the location of the occupants of the home that was involved in the explosion," said Wilkinson.

He could not confirm whether anyone was home when the explosion happened.

Wilkinson added it is too early to determine the cause of the explosion.

"We don't have any risk to the community beyond this that we are aware of at this time."

A few people were evacuated from nearby homes according to Wilkinson, while others were told to shelter in place.

"There are a few homes that will not be occupiable at the end of this, and we'll work with those residents on any required report services."

A map showing the location of Camrose Bay in Transcona. (CTV News Winnipeg)

Karl Lent lives next door to the house that exploded and said he was home in his garage when it happened.

"Boom. It felt like, it's hard to explain, like an earthquake," said Lent.

He said he was working on his bike when the house exploded.

Aerial footage of the area where a home exploded in Transcona on June 26, 2024. (Submitted photo)

"The man door blew open, stuff was blowing in, I was blown over. I caught the bike before it fell down, then another one. Boom, blew me back again. Stuff was just flying all over the place. It was on fire, I ran out, made sure my neighbour got out of her house. Everybody was on the phone. Never seen anything like that."

When the explosion first happened, he thought it was his barbeque which sits outside his garage door.

He said the back deck caught fire and the back corner of the house is completely gone.

A look at the aftermath of Karl Lent's house following an explosion next door in Transcona on June 26, 2024. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)

"What do I do next? Where do I go? Can't go back in there," said Lent.

In the meantime, he plans to stay with his son while he figures out next steps.

The Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba Hydro crews were also on scene.

The situation was declared under control at 1:08 p.m.

Fire crews are expected to be in the area well into the evening, and residents are being asked to avoid the street.

Winnipeg firefighters hose down hot spots at a home on Camrose Bay that exploded on June 26, 2024. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg)