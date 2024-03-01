Lil Jon, lucha libre and libations: Tacos and Tequila Festival coming to Winnipeg

A summer festival will give Winnipeggers the chance to step back in time to the era of 90s and 2000s hip hop.

That’s because the Tacos and Tequila Festival, which has previously taken place in Kansas City, Dallas-Fort Worth and Milwaukee, is heading to the Blue Cross Park this July.

The event, which is presented by the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Social House Entertainment, will feature live performances from a number of hip hop artists, including Lil Jon, Chamillionaire, the Ying Yang Twins and more.

The festival will also include food from local taco chefs, a tequila tasting lounge, lucha libre wrestling, a Chihuahua beauty pageant, and a salsa and queso competition.

Tickets are on sale https://tacosandtequilawinnipeg.com/online. Attendees must be 18 years old or older.

The Tacos and Tequila Festival is set to take place on July 27 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.