WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • High-risk offender sought after two Winnipeg police officers injured

    Waylon Joseph Paul, 44, is wanted on two charges of assaulting a peace officer (WPS) Waylon Joseph Paul, 44, is wanted on two charges of assaulting a peace officer (WPS)
    Share

    Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a high-risk offender who they say injured two officers by throwing an item into their car.

    The incident took place in the 300 block of Sherbrook Street on July 18 at 5:50 p.m. Officers were involved in a public engagement while sitting in their marked vehicle in a parking lot.

    "During the unrelated public engagement, an adult male suspect approached the vehicle and threw a large metal object through the open passenger window, striking both officers in the upper body," police wrote in a news release.

    The officers both suffered minor injuries and received medical attention.

    The investigation continued, and police identified the suspect as Waylon Joseph Paul of Winnipeg.

    Paul, 44, is wanted on two counts of assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. He is five-foot-11, weighs approximately 211 lbs with a larger build and short, dark-coloured hair.

    Police said Paul is a high-risk offender and is considered dangerous, and should not be approached.

    Anyone who spots him in public is asked to call police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News