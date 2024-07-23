High-risk offender sought after two Winnipeg police officers injured

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a high-risk offender who they say injured two officers by throwing an item into their car.

The incident took place in the 300 block of Sherbrook Street on July 18 at 5:50 p.m. Officers were involved in a public engagement while sitting in their marked vehicle in a parking lot.

"During the unrelated public engagement, an adult male suspect approached the vehicle and threw a large metal object through the open passenger window, striking both officers in the upper body," police wrote in a news release.

The officers both suffered minor injuries and received medical attention.

The investigation continued, and police identified the suspect as Waylon Joseph Paul of Winnipeg.

Paul, 44, is wanted on two counts of assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. He is five-foot-11, weighs approximately 211 lbs with a larger build and short, dark-coloured hair.

Police said Paul is a high-risk offender and is considered dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone who spots him in public is asked to call police.