WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is advising Winnipeggers that a Liquor Mart employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked at two different locations while they were in their infectious stage.

They worked at the Fort Richmond Liquor Mart located at 2851 Pembina Hwy. on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. They also worked at the St. Vital Square Liquor Mart at 827 Dakota St. on Monday, Nov. 23, from 6 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said the employee was not symptomatic during their shifts.

"While at work, the employee was adhering to all safety protocols including proper mask use, hand hygiene and social distancing," the organization said in a news release.

Both locations had additional cleaning done "out of an abundance of caution".

If anyone develops COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to self-isolate and seek advice for testing.