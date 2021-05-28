WINNIPEG -- Employees at two different Manitoba Liquor Marts have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently self-isolating.

On Friday, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries announced that an employee from the Park West Liquor Mart and another from the Dominion Liquor Mart have contracted COVID-19.

The Park West employee last worked on May 18 between 4:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. They did not have any symptoms during their shift, but began to experience them a few days later.

The Dominion employee last worked on May 18 between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. They were not experiencing any symptoms at the time.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said employees are expected to follow safety protocols while at work, which includes proper mask use, hand hygiene, physical distancing, and proper disinfection of high-touch points. Employees also have to self-screen for any signs of COVID-19 before their shifts and before entering the buildings.

The Crown corporation added that since the beginning of the pandemic it has been implementing preventative measures, including enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas, mandatory masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and sanitization and disinfection protocols and practices.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries provides updated information on COVID-19 cases at Liquor Marts, gaming centres and casinos online.