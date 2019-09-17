

Megan, Benedictson





A man was arrested following a tense incident for residents of an apartment in the 1000 block Selkirk Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Police were called at around 12:20 a.m. and were told a man armed with a shotgun was threatening to shoot anyone who went inside the building.

Tactical support officers assisted with securing the building, police said, adding that it took around an hour to bring a suspect into custody.

Police also said a loaded shotgun was found in the residence.

Christopher Lee Pottinger, 42, has been charged with 15 firearms offenses.