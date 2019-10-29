A local car-sharing service is hoping to expand its fleet by up to 20 vehicles – giving more Winnipeggers an alternative to car ownership in the city.

Peg City Car Co-Op announced Tuesday morning, it is looking to grow its current fleet of 40 cars, trucks, minivans and a cargo van. The expansion, the largest one yet for the company, is expected to take between nine to 12 months.

To kick off the growth, Peg City Car Co-op has added three new vehicles in the Downtown, Exchange District, and Corydon Village neighborhoods.

“Car-sharing supports sustainable environmental goals and transportation options by encouraging people to go carless or car-lite,” the company said in a news release.

Peg City Car Co-op also announced it will be expanding into new neighborhoods, and adding at least one additional vehicle to its existing neighbourhoods. The company said the list of new neighborhoods will be announced at a later date.