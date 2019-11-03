WINNIPEG - Winnipegger’s got to experience a day of local and social shopping in the North End – all to brighten up an area that’s been hit with a wave of recent violence.

On Saturday afternoon, up and coming vendors, experienced makers, and almost a dozen non-profit organizations, got together to put on a holiday market on Austin Street. About forty vendors from across Winnipeg headed to the market to sell jewellery, woodwork, baked goods, and clothing.

Tyler Pearce, the executive director of LITE Winnipeg and organizer of the market, said it’s been a difficult week in Winnipeg’s North End.

"There's another side to the North End that people don't see a lot,” Pearce said. “This is it. This is people trying to make a living who have beautiful things to offer the world, beautiful stories behind all the products that they're making."

While the market was open to anyone, residents of the North End got a discount on tickets.

Pearce said she hopes to see the market grow next year, and attract more people from across the city.