Lord Selkirk School Division is looking to improve their security following a string of threats against students. Starting Wednesday, all schools will be implementing a short-term safety solution. All exterior doors at all of the schools in the division will be locked between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“If you need to come to school between 9:00 and 3:30 or if your child will be late please call the school in advance,” LSSD says in an email to parents Wednesday morning.

The email also says that the division is looking to review their emergency preparedness strategy. They plan to form a committee of trustees, staff and community members to review a long-term plan.

“All of our schools had locked side doors even before the events of this week,” LSSD Superintendent Michele Polinuk said to CTV.

She says that students will still be allowed out for recess and that the students at the high school will still be able to leave unaccompanied during lunch hour, but they will have a teacher monitoring the north door entrance when they return.

These changes are all in response to three separate threats against the division that started on December 2 and continued into December 4.

RCMP have charged an 18 year old man and an 16 year old girl with uttering threats.