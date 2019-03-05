

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Loving, determined and respectful.

Those are just some of the words one family member used to describe Jaime Adao, 17, who was killed Sunday night.

In a phone call with CTV News, the teenager’s aunt said he loved video games, excelled in school and was determined to carry on his family’s legacy.

“He was a very happy kid. I’ve never seen him mad or sad at all,” said Roxanne Roy.

“He was loved by everybody. He was very loveable.”

On Sunday evening, Winnipeg police allege an intruder broke into a home in the 700 block of McGee Street and attacked Adao. Police arrived while the break and enter was still happening and shot the accused.

Both the intruder, 29, and Adao were taken to hospital in critical condition, but the teen later died.

“We’re actually very grateful to everybody that’s showing their sympathies,” said Roy.

“We really appreciate it at this tough time that we’re having.”

Adao’s parents, Jim and Imelda, own Jimel’s Bakery and are well known within the Filipino community.

Roy said that the community is “hurt” and “shaken” by this tragedy.

“You know Filipinos they gather together. When something tragic hit they will gather together in support of everybody,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re related or not, they will be there for you.

A vigil was held Monday night outside of the family’s home for people who wanted to pay their respects to the teenage boy.

Roy said a GoFundMe campaign has also been set up to help the family, but also to help put together a baking class to be held in Adao’s memory.

“My nephew loved to bake. It’s his passion,” she said.

- With files from CTV's Jeremie Charron