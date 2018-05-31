

Winnipeg was hit with heavy rains on Wednesday night that caused flooding, delays and destruction across the city.

According to Environment Canada, Winnipeg’s airport saw 26.3 millimetres of rain. Unofficial reports show that River Height was the hardest hit area with 72 millimetres.

At the Jubilee underpass cars had to drive through a deep puddle before it was closed off to traffic. It has since reopened.

The concourse near the Fairmont Hotel saw severe flooding as well. The rainfall caused water to pour down from the skylights and parts of the ceiling to drop.

The City of Winnipeg said contract cleaners were sent to the concourse and staff and security are monitoring the situation. Signs will be posted to notify people about wet locations.

The downpour also caused Winnipeg’s combined sewer system to overflow, which sent dark sludge into the Assiniboine River.

The city said when the rainfall is heavy, the sewer system releases overflow into the river to stop basements from flooding.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s chief provincial public health officer warned to never drink the river water, whether there’s overflow or not, and to wash your hand if they come in contact with the river.