WINNIPEG -- A 55-year-old Matlock man is dead after police said a semi-trailer was rear-ended by a van.

It happened Wednesday at around 9:45 a.m., when RCMP officers were called to a crash on Highway 1 in the R.M. of Cartier.

Police said the semi was stopped in the west bound lanes, waiting for a chance to turn north on Cabot Road, when it was hit from behind.

The driver of the van, who was alone at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 21-year-old driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist. RCMP said it doesn’t appear that alcohol played a role.