

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have laid a list of charges against a 23-year-old man they allege was carrying a loaded handgun, cocaine and thousands of dollars while wearing body armour.

Officers were called to the area of Main Street and Inkster Boulevard on Wednesday at around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a male armed with a gun.

Not long after that, they made an arrest near Rupertsland Avenue, seizing the gun, 21 grams of cocaine and $2,940 CAD.

Dustin Wayne Johnson, 23, is charged with several offences including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

He was taken into custody.