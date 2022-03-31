Man arrested following alleged sexual assault of teenage boy: Winnipeg police

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy earlier this month.

According to Winnipeg police, officers received a report of the alleged assault in the Inkster Gardens area on March 8. Police say a teenager left a bus stop near Old Commonwealth Path and Doctor Jose Rizal Way when he was approached by an unknown man.

Police say the man started an inappropriate conversation with the teen and repeatedly fondled him before leaving.

The sex crimes unit started investigating, and identified a suspect, who was arrested on March 18 in the 100 block of Waterford Green Common.

Derrick Marco Ross has been charged with sexual assault and four counts of failure to comply with the condition of a release order.

Ross has been detained in custody. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.