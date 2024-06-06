Man assaulted in Osborne Village dies in hospital

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a serious assault in Osborne Village that led to a man’s death.

Police were called to the 400 block of River Avenue on May 25 just after 9 p.m. for a report of a man who was seriously assaulted.

Officers found a 56-year-old man suffering from ‘serious injuries sustained from an assault.' He was taken to hospital in serious condition, where he was put on life support.

On Wednesday, he died in hospital.

Police identified the victim as Richard Lauren Fehr.

Officers said Thursday they identified and arrested Dorion Anthony Terrence Olson, 25.

He was charged with second-degree murder.

None of the charges have been proven in court.