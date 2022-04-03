Man attacked with machete in North End: Winnipeg police

A 63-year-old man suffered “severe facial trauma” after a group of people, including a person armed with a machete, allegedly assaulted him in the North End on Saturday.

Winnipeg police were called to Selkirk Street and Parr Avenue at approximately 2:15 a.m. for a report of an injured elderly man.

According to police, witnesses said the man was assaulted by several suspects, including one armed with a machete, causing the man to suffer from severe facial trauma. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A K9 unit and Air1 were called in, and suspects were found in a nearby home.

Zachias Bob Thunder Black, 20, and a 16-year-old male were both charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

The charges have not been tested in court. The pair remains in custody.