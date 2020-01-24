WINNIPEG -- A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after an incident with a machete according to police.

The Winnipeg Police Service was called to the 700 block of Maryland Street for reports that a man was armed with a machete inside a bar.

The man allegedly threatened people and also swung the machete in the direction of two people. Police said he hit a chair, table and a flat-screen TV with the machete.

Police added the man left the bar and then went to a home in the 600 block of Victor Street, where he allegedly started causing problems.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the man who was said to be belligerent, extremely agitated and uncooperative with police.

Charles Knott, 26, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Knott also had an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with a probation order.

The charges against him have not been tested in court.

He is currently in custody.