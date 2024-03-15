Man charged after multiple gas lines damaged: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG
    A Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly damaged multiple gas lines at buildings in the city.

    According to police, officers received reports of gas line damage at a business in the 300 block of Stanley Street, a business in the 100 block of Henry Street and two businesses in the 600 block of Main Street.

    Investigators say a suspect would cut through chain fences and use tools to damage the external gas lines, which police said created potential life-threatening situations for employees and people in the surrounding area.

    The estimated damages were $10,000 and the lines have since been repaired by Manitoba Hydro.

    A 30-year-old man was charged on Thursday with seven counts of mischief endangering life, along with break and enter and possession of break-in tools. He remains in custody.

