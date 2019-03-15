

CTV Winnipeg





The Winkler Police Service announced Thursday that the man accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl in the Pembina Valley Baptist Church in 2017 was sentenced.

Maksym Kravchenko, who was 39 at the time of the crime, was convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison on March 7.

Winkler and Morden, Man. police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene of the stabbing on Aug. 27, 2017 where they found the victim with at least two stab wounds.

READ MORE: Man accused of Winkler church stabbing makes court appearance

She was stabbed inside the women’s washroom after the church service.

The victim was brought to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

The girl’s family told CTV News the stabbing punctured her kidney, an artery, diaphragm and intestinal area. She has since recovered.

Police found Kravchenko in the church parking lot shortly after they arrived and took him into custody.

READ MORE: Teen in hospital after Winkler church stabbing

Winkler grieving after girl stabbed in church