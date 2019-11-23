WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Police have arrested a 29-year-old man after a man was found shot in a house believed to be used by “transient people” police said.

On Friday, Winnipeg Police arrested 29-year-old Khenedy Xaiyasen and have charged him with second degree murder in the death of Dustin Cree Baker, 21.

Baker was found in a house in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. on Nov. 13. Police said Baker was found dead. He appeared to have been shot. His death was the city's 41st homicide of 2019.

On Nov. 16, police said they believed the house was being used by a number of “transient people” in the days leading up to Bakers death.

The charges against Xaiyasen have not been tested in court.