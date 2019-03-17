

The Winnipeg Police Service says it has charged a 29-year-old male following the killing of Jaime Adao.

Adao was killed Sunday, March 3, on McGee Street, he was home alone with his grandmother when police say an attacker broke into their home and assaulted him with a weapon. When police arrived they shot the attacker.

Ronald Bruce Chubb has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and failing to comply with probation.

Chubb is in police custody.

Adao is being laid to rest this weekend.