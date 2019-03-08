

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s police chief said investigators believe drug use may have played a role in the homicide of Jaime Adao, 17.

“Early indications, there may have been meth use involved for that person responsible for breaking into the house but we haven’t been able to confirm that,” said Danny Smyth, chief of the Winnipeg Police Service. “That person is still in hospital, critical condition, we have not had the opportunity to interview that person but they will be, once they recover sufficiently.”

Adao was home alone with his grandmother on Sunday, Mar. 3, when someone broke into his family’s home and assaulted him with a weapon. When police arrived they shot the attacker, both he and the Adao were taken to hospital.

Adao died of his injuries, while the 29-year-old attacker remains in hospital in critical condition.

This is the fourth police involved shooting of 2019 in the city.

“We’re not off to a good start,” said Smyth. “We’ve had four critical incidents this year that involved shootings, three of the four we believe involved meth.”

Smyth also noted seven of the last eleven homicides have had some kind of connection to meth.

“It’s an indicator for me that we’re dealing with some real serious problems for meth and this is just one of the ways it’s showing itself,” said Smyth.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is reviewing the shooting of the suspect.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate the homicide and are asking anyone with information to contact them.