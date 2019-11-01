WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said officers were able to make a quick arrest in connection with the city’s 37th homicide this year.

Police have identified the victim as a Winnipeg man, Matthew Allan Sutherland, 28.

Sutherland was found injured Thursday morning at around 9:50 a.m., outside a home in the 800 block of St. Matthews Avenue. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police surrounded the home with police tape and an officer could be seen outside of it Thursday with his gun drawn.

On Friday, police said Sutherland had been stabbed.

“It sounds like what happened in this case is that the assault happened inside a residence; the individual, injured, exited the residence and collapsed outside,” said Const. Jay Murray, Winnipeg Police Service.

Murray said a 32-year-old Winnipeg man who knew the victim has been arrested.

Michael Alexander Spence has been charged with second degree murder and is in custody.