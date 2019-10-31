Winnipeg police investigating city's 37th homicide in 2019
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:52AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 31, 2019 2:03PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are investigating a Thursday morning homicide on St. Matthews Avenue.
Around 9:50 a.m. police were called to the 800 block of St. Matthews following a report of suspicious circumstances.
Once on scene, officers found an injured man outside a house. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died.
Police have taped off a home, 821 St. Matthews, as well as an area in between the home and a brick building next to it, where an officer could earlier be seen carrying what looked like a rifle.
This is Winnipeg’s 37th homicide in 2019.
The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.
- With files from CTV's Megan Benedictson.