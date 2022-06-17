Man dead after being shot by police in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say a man is dead after he was shot by police in an 'officer-involved incident' Friday evening.

Police said in a news release that at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, a Winnipeg Police Service member, 'had an officer-involved incident' with a man in the area of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue.

Police said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

No other details were released.

Multiple police vehicles were on the scene Friday night as officers had taped off a large stretch of Salter Street.

On social media, police said while there are no safety concerns to the public, people are asked to avoid the area.

Police said Salter Street between St. Johns Avenue and College Avenue, and Mountain Avenue at Powers Street have been closed.

Police said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and is investigating.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information.