Man dies after equipment hits hydro line: Manitoba RCMP

Map of the area where RCMP say a man was found dead from an apparent electric shock (CTV Winnipeg Graphic) Map of the area where RCMP say a man was found dead from an apparent electric shock (CTV Winnipeg Graphic)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island