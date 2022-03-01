Man dies after equipment hits hydro line: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are investigating the death of a man following an apparent electrical shock Monday afternoon.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a report of an injured man on the side of the road on Highway 245 in the RM of Norfolk Treherne.

Mounties said the initial investigation found a 58-year-old man from Edwin, Man. was loading an excavator onto a trailer when the boom came into contact with a hydro line, where the man was electrocuted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Workplace Safety and Health have been notified

RCMP continues to investigate.