A Winnipeg man has drowned trying to save his dog after it wandered into a pond.

The Winnipeg Police Service said around 9:30 p.m. on Monday a 58-year-old entered a pond in King's Park in south Winnipeg to rescue the pet.

According to witnesses the man became tangled in weeds and could not get out.

Two bystanders jumped in and pulled him out. Witnesses attempted CPR before emergency crews arrived.

Police said the cause of death is accidental drowning.

One of the bystanders who tried to rescue the man was sent to hospital in stable condition.

The dog has not been located.