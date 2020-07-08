WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said a 67-year-old man is dead after drowning during a fishing trip on Lake of the Woods on Monday.

Officers said they received a report of the incident, which happened near Buffalo Point First Nation, around 5:45 p.m.

Mounties said the 67-year-old man was out fishing with two other men, aged 59 and 74, when he tried to get a fish from the water and fell off the boat.

RCMP said the man wasn’t wearing a life jacket and began to struggle in the water.

The 59-year-old man got into the lake, and eventually, the two men were able to remove the 67-year-old from the water and bring him to shore.

Once on shore, the man was given medical help until EMS arrived. They later pronounced him dead.

RCMP, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, is investigating.