Man found dead inside burning truck: RCMP investigating

Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning pickup truck over the weekend.

According to RCMP, officers were patrolling Provincial Road 201 near Highway 59 on Sunday when they saw thick black smoke coming from a tree line near a property on Road 9N.

When they went to check it out, they found a pickup truck engulfed in flames.

The fire department was called, and the driver, a 58-year-old man from Steinbach, was found inside the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the truck was heading west on PR 201 when it left the road, entered the ditch continued into a cornfield and stopped at the tree line. They said the corn stalks under the pickup ignited due to the heat from the truck.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death, but RCMP said it doesn't appear suspicious at this time.

The investigation continues.