

The Canadian Press





There will be no charges against two Winnipeg police officers who shot an armed man with a service pistol and a Taser electronic stun gun during a confrontation last year.

The Independent Investigation Unit -- Manitoba's police watchdog -- reached that conclusion after probing last December's late-night shooting at a central-area apartment block.

Four officers were checking a call about a body when they encountered a 25-year-old man with a knife who answered an apartment door after police orders to open up.

He was wounded in the abdomen and right ear when commands to drop the knife were refused.

The investigation team says he couldn't remember anything about the confrontation because of alcohol consumption, while two neighbours said they heard the officers give numerous commands to surrender before firing.

The man is still facing charges that were laid following the incident.