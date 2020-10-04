WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced a new death from COVID-19 and 36 new cases of the virus in Manitoba.

The new death is the 23rd COVID-19-related death in the province. Health officials said it was a man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region.

The province now has 696 active cases and 1,421 people have recovered from the disease.

Four previously announced cases have been removed from the case totals, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,140.

The new cases announced on Sunday include:

one case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

five in the Interlake–Eastern health region

seven cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

23 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The current test positivity rate now sits at 2.2 per cent.

Twenty people are currently in hospital because on the virus, five of which are in intensive care.

On Saturday, 2,103 tests were performed, bringing the total to 192,164 since early February.

Health officials are also advising of multiple COVID-19 exposures in Winnipeg.

A Manitoba First Nation is in lockdown after several people tested positive for COVID-19.

