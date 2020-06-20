WINNIPEG -- A man is being treated for stab wounds after being assaulted on Portage Avenue.

Winnipeg Police Service said a man was admitted to hospital suffering from apparent stab wounds around 4:35 a.m. Friday morning.

After further investigation, officers determined the victim had been assaulted shortly prior in the area of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

The victim remains hospitalized at this time.

STABBINGS IN WINNIPEG

Police responded to a separate stabbing in front of the Millennium Library on Wednesday.

At the time, one person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

These incidents come after a string of nine stabbings, which happened from June 12-15.

Police said none of those stabbings were connected, and several people are facing charges.