WINNIPEG -- Police said they need more information to help with an investigation into a fatal fire on Halloween night.

Firefighters were called to 506 Pritchard Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.

A man was pulled from the fire and taken to hospital in critical condition, but police said Tuesday he has since died.

Police said at this point, the fire doesn’t appear to be accidental or electrical, but it hasn’t been ruled an arson.

“We’re looking at as a fire where we haven’t been able to determine the origins of it,” said Const. Rob Carver. “So, potentially, sure, it could be an arson. But we could also spend another month and find out it was something we missed, like an electrical fault.”

Carver said because of the lack of information, police are asking residents and businesses in the area to check surveillance for images taken between 9:30 and 11 p.m. on Halloween.

Police are also asking people who were in the area and may have noticed anything out of the ordinary to call investigators at 204-986-6219.