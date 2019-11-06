WINNIPEG - One man was rescued from a burning home on Sherburn Street Tuesday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews were called to the 800 block of Sherburn Street at 9:17 p.m.

“Upon arrival fire crews found heavy smoke, a fire in the basement,” said Stephen Kumka, a district chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. “One occupant did not leave the house. We knocked down the fire, found the occupant in the basement.”

On Wednesday the fire service said the person rescued was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Kumka said it was a man believed to be in his thirties.

He said two other people got out of the home before firefighters arrived. No one else was hurt.

The fire was under control by 9:48 p.m.

There was no damage estimate available, but Kumka said there was smoke and water damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.