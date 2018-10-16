

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a man had his car stolen at gunpoint on Wednesday in the Dufferin area by a person posing as someone with something to sell online.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, told police he responded to an online advertisement to buy an electronic item. He and the seller then made arrangements to meet around Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street.

During the meeting, officers said the seller took out a gun and told the victim to walk away from his car, a blue 2004 four-door Ford Explorer.

The suspect then drove off in the SUV.

The 36-year-old was not hurt.

Police said the robbery was reported around 8 p.m. and officers searched the area but didn’t find the car.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police reminds the public to be cautious when buying or selling things online, saying these types of transactions allow people to stay anonymous while taking advantage of buyers and sellers.